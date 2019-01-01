Cowdenbeath vs Rangers: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis could both make their debuts for Steven Gerrard's men in Friday's Scottish Cup clash

Rangers return from the winter break with a trip to the unusual surrounds of Central Park, where they will take on League Two outfit Cowdenbeath in a Scottish Cup fourth-round tie.

Steven Gerrard’s men finished 2018 on a high, overcoming Celtic to pull level with their rivals atop the Scottish Premiership, and on Friday evening they will be expected to send out a message with a commanding victory over the Blue Brazil.

Indeed, with Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis now in their ranks, the Glasgow club will expect something of a goalfest in Fife.

Game Cowdenbeath vs Rangers Date Friday, January 16 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 1 and can be streamed via Premier Player.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player

Squads & Team News

Position Cowdenbeath squad Goalkeepers McGurn, Goodfellow Defenders Pyper, Marsh, Deas, Talbot, Swann, Mullen Midfielders Fraser, Fotheringham, Scott, Miller, Sneddon, Kay, Malcolm Forwards Cox, Buchanan, Renton, Sheerin, Muirhead, Allan, Henvery

David Cox is a doubt for Cowdenbeath, with the livewire attacker one of their outstanding players.

David Marsh and Jason Talbot are both back in the team after serving bans, while Robbie Deas, who was recently dismissed in the 2-1 loss at Stirling Albion – their last defeat – was back in the fold for last weekend’s 4-1 win over Elgin.

Possible Cowdenbeath starting XI: McGurn; Mullen, Marsh, Deas, Talbot; Buchanan, Fraser, Miller, Allan; Cox, Renton

Position Rangers squad Goalkeepers McGregor, Foderingham, Robbie McCrorie Defenders Tavernier, McAuley, Flanagan, Katic, Bradley, Barisic, Worrall, McAuley Midfielders Jack, Ejaria, Halliday, Coulibaly, Arfield, Kelly, Grezda, Davis Forwards Candeias, Morelos, Lafferty, Middleton, Defoe, Kent

Rangers have both Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis available for action after they arrived earlier this month . There is no guarantee of the former England striker starting given Alvaro Morelos’ fine form, but he will get some minutes.

Long-term absentees Jamie Murphy and Graham Dorrans are still missing, while Eros Grezda and Connor Goldson are absent.

Ross McCrorie is banned but Borna Barisic is fit again and may get minutes.

Possible Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, McAuley, Worrall, Halliday; Hack, Davis, Arfield; Candeias, Morelos, Kent

Betting & Match Odds

Rangers are priced as 1/14 favourites to win this game by bet365 . Cowdenbeath are considered a 25/1 bet to win, while a draw is 10/1.

Match Preview

After taking the chance to spend a couple of weeks in Tenerife for a warm-weather training camp, Rangers are plunged back into competitive action on Friday night with an awkward Scottish Cup trip to League Two side Cowdenbeath.

They will find themselves in the unusual surrounds of a ground used for stock car racing as much as it is for football, providing a unique atmosphere for Steven Gerrard and his troops.

The Champions League winner, however, wants his team to be focussed on the task at hand.

“I’ve heard more about this stadium than I did when I was on my way to the Nou Camp,” he joked.

“I can’t wait for the Stock Cars at ten to five, that’s when they start, isn’t it?

“I’m a grassroots man, I grew up on muddy pitches. I’ve changed in dressing rooms that were too small, on the grass outside and sometimes on the gravel in the car parks.

“All these things don’t matter, it’s a great fixture and we have respect for Cowdenbeath.

“The stadium isn’t going to change so we have to be professional and do our jobs.

"We need to forget who we’re playing, where we’re playing and go and produce a result and performance.”

Veteran centre-back Gareth McAuley says the team are braced for the experience.

“Everyone knows what the game is and I am sure you guys will have headlines written already if we were to slip up,” he said.

“Mentally we have got to be prepared for that, we all know what is ahead of us, we all know about the pitch and we all know it is giant killing waiting to happen.

“They are things which are in our minds and we have to focus on that. We know if we turn up and do what we do then the game should take care of itself.”