‘Coutinho would be a good option for Man Utd’ – Red Devils ‘need a No.10’, says Kleberson

The former Brazil international, who spent two years at Old Trafford in his playing days, feels his “brilliant” compatriot should be targeted

have been urged to make a move for Philippe Coutinho, with Kleberson saying his fellow Brazilian could be a “great asset” for a Red Devils team in need of “a number 10”.

The former playmaker has been mooted as a potential transfer target for the Old Trafford side in the past.

Transfer gossip suggested that a move could have been made over the summer, but Coutinho ended up leaving for a loan spell at German giants .

His time in the Bundesliga has not gone entirely to plan, with the 27-year-old still waiting to rediscover the form he showed at Anfield, but his quality remains without question.

Taking that into account, Kleberson says United should be considering a bid to bring the proven performer back to the Premier League.

The former international, who spent two years with the Red Devils in his playing days, told the Manchester Evening News: “Man United have a good team, but they need a number 10 who will come in and control the game going forward. Someone who will create chances, control the ball and score goals where possible.

"Many teams in the Premier League have good players going forward, who can score goals but at the moment Manchester United don’t have that.

“Philippe Coutinho would be a good option for United. I know he has struggled recently at Bayern Munich and before at Barcelona but players like him don’t lose their quality. He’s a brilliant player and would be a great asset for Manchester United.”

Questions continue to be asked of the options available to Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the middle of the park.

With World Cup winner Paul Pogba still nursing an injury, the likes of Fred and Andreas Pereira have failed to provide the required level of inspiration.

Solskjaer has seen his future called into question amid the struggles for consistency, but Kleberson believes the coach will retain the backing he needs.

“He won’t get the sack, but he continues to have a lot of pressure on him," Kleberson added.

Article continues below

“They need to be planning for the future. I don’t like when teams change the managers too quickly as they need time to adjust and implement their plans.

“If they keep hold of Ole, he will have a good team in the future, they will be strong and will have had enough time for the manager to bring in his methods and tactics. It will be a good opportunity for young players to play in the team, they might bring more players in who could help the team improve.”