Coutinho in the dark over Barcelona future

The playmaker is putting talk over his club future to one side to focus on helping Brazil to Copa America glory, despite the ongoing speculation

Philippe Coutinho says he is unsure where he will be playing next season as speculation continues to mount over his future.

The international had an underwhelming first full campaign at Camp Nou, contributing five LaLiga goals and two assists.

Coutinho acknowledged earlier this week he needs to improve to justify his hefty price tag, with Barcelona paying a fee that could rise to £142 million to sign him from in January 2018.

and are rumoured to be interested in the 27-year-old, but he is keeping his attention on helping Brazil to Copa America glory on home soil.

"I do not know. The future, nobody knows," Coutinho told reporters when asked if he will leave Barcelona.

"I am focused to play with the national team now."

Coutinho scored twice in Brazil's 3-0 win over in their opening Copa America match, but he could not inspire his side in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with .

The midfielder has admitted that he did not play as well as expected for Barcelona in 2018-19, saying last week: "I had a tough time on the field because I have not performed as expected, but football is like that and I'm working hard to improve."

As well as links to United and PSG, there has also been talk of a potential return to Liverpool.

And Reds legend Jamie Carragher believes Coutinho would be welcomed back at Anfield with open arms if he wanted to return.

“I wouldn't say I would be actively going to get him, but if there was a possibility of bringing Coutinho back for decent money, and Barca wanted to cut their losses a little bit because it hasn't worked out, then I'd do that," he said last month.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner believes the player likely regrets leaving Anfield in the first place.

“We tried to convince him that we had the club moving in the right direction and that he could experience big occasions by staying at Liverpool,” he said. “I think he probably regrets his decision.”