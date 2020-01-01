Could Onana save Lampard’s Chelsea from puzzling Kepa situation?

The Blues’ number one is out of favour in West London, but is the Ajax shot-stopper a viable replacement in a flawed system?

After missing out on selection for four games on the trot, the expectation was for Frank Lampard to reinstate the much-maligned Kepa Arrizabalaga for ’s clash with a week ago

The Blues legend had other ideas, though, choosing to double down and keep the Spanish goalkeeper out for a fifth successive game.

The decision was criticised by pundits who remain unconvinced by his replacement, Willy Caballero, whose eccentric style isn't always conducive to a strong defensive showing.

Bayern ran out deserved 3-0 winners at Stamford Bridge, but none of the goals conceded were the Argentine stopper’s fault. In fact, it was his first-half saves that prevented the Bavarians from winning by a larger margin.

It was the same theme against Bournemouth on Saturday, with Caballero preventing Eddie Howe's side from scoring several times in the first-half of the eventual 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

In a sense that’s the major issue for Lampard; since coming into the side since that encounter in late January, the five-time Premier League champions have let in 11 goals in all competitions, a disappointing development for the West London side.

Taking Kepa out of the team hasn’t stopped the steady concession of goals, which only takes all the attention away from the former Athletic Bilbao goalie, with all the focus shifting to his coach, whose organisation of the side defensively has been questioned recurrently this season.

Of the 11 times the most-expensive goalkeeper’s understudy has been beaten in the last month, perhaps the only strike he was culpable for was ’s second in a 2-2 draw on February 1.

Clearly, the Blues have deeper problems than just the guy between the sticks and Lampard’s choice to alienate the club’s most expensive player is looking even more misguided after every game.

It has been rumoured that the club’s record scorer wants Kepa replaced in the summer, with several names being mooted: from Nick Pope to Jordan Pickford, as well as continental pair Jan Oblak and Andre Onana.

Of the quartet, Oblak is the first class choice, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea will want to splurge on another shot-stopper so soon after their 2018 acquisition of the costly incumbent, while doubts remain about Pope and the error-prone Pickford.

That leaves star Onana, who’s time in the in reportedly coming to a close after five years with de Godenzonen. The Indomitable Lion was part of the team that won the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup last term, as well as impress in Europe’s premier club competition by reaching the semi-final.

There’s a perception that the final would have been a better spectacle had Erik ten Hag’s troops, not Hotspur, played owing to their attractive style and the nature of their run, in which they defeated and in the Round of 16 and quarter-final respectively.

A group stage exit this term was odd but there were mitigating factors, with the primary one being the losses of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, seriously depleting the quality in ten Hag’s side. Hakim Ziyech has recently completed a transfer to Chelsea, and Onana is expected to be the next star from the side from last season to switch clubs in the summer.

Would Lampard’s Blues be the right team for him?

Admittedly, signing the former goalie would spell the end for Basque native, making Onana the undisputed first choice, but would the Cameroon international really solve the club's problems?

In truth, the 25-year-old statistics make for dismal reading, compared to his Ajax counterpart: the Blues goalkeeper may make 2.2 saves per game, but only saves 59 percent of shots faced. Onana on the other hand makes two saves per game but stops 71 percent of attempts at his goal.

Before Lampard dropped the expensive goalie, his side had conceded from 16 percent of attempts faced in the league this season, the highest proportion in the top flight.

Statistics like the aforementioned are why there’s little sympathy for Kepa, who has admittedly bailed out the side on a few occasions this season. However, for someone who cost the club a chunk of their budget, there’s been little return on investment.

In fact, the disappointment has increased due to the apparent decline in his form and confidence this term, which seemed unlikely after how last season ended.

Having given a mixed bag of performances in the first-half of 2018/19, the former Bilbao star came on in leaps and bounds in the closing stages of the campaign, and was expected to kick on this year, without success.

In truth, the team’s flawed organisation defensively hasn’t helped either, with cheap chances conceded in open play and from set-pieces.

Many of the goals allowed haven’t been caused by the much-maligned Kepa, and the fact the Blues are still conceding with extreme regularity points to issues in their defensive shape while Lampard’s constant rotation in the backline hasn’t helped.

The international faced fewer threatening situations under Maurizio Sarri last term, and has clearly struggled with being constantly exposed this season. Even though the London outfit fell to a couple of heavy defeats – 6-0 at and 4-0 at Bournemouth – they conceded 39 goals, the third lowest in the league.

However, this term, they have already allowed 37 with 11 games to play, by far the poorest in the top four – Liverpool (17), Leicester City (27), Manchester City (29) – and only better than (39) in the top half of the standings.

This is what Onana will have to overcome if he replaces Kepa as first choice at Stamford Bridge. The recently dropped Spaniard may be low on confidence and hasn’t kicked on in his second year at Chelsea, but he hasn’t been helped by Lampard’s setup, either.

The Indomitable Lion may have outgrown the Eredivisie, but the English top flight would be a different kettle of fish, and it’ll be extra difficult to thrive between the sticks in the Blues legend’s flawed system.