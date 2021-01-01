Cote d’Ivoire dealt blow as Gervinho misses Niger & Ethiopia games through injury

The 33-year-old will return to his Serie A to continue with his rehabilitation having suffered an injury before joining the Elephants

Cote d’Ivoire have been dealt a massive blow as Gervinho will miss their crunch Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Niger Republic and Ethiopia.

The 33-year-old had suffered a thigh injury while in action for his Serie A outfit Parma. However, the veteran forward teamed up with the Elephants squad upon the request of coach Patrice Beaumelle.

Sadly, the former AS Roma and Arsenal star has been asked to return to Italy to further his rehabilitation as he remains unfit to return to action.

Coach of the West African side Beaumelle confirmed this through the Ivorian Football Federation website.

“I had taken care to make a group of 26 players because there was uncertainty about Gervais' physical condition,” the French tactician disclosed.

“Gervinho, unfortunately will leave the group today. He returns to Parma his club to finish his return from injury.

“He had injured himself about ten days ago with his club, and I had asked the player and also the club to make the effort to release him to us so that he could benefit from him on the two matches of March 26 and 30 so he arrived last weekend, we went through training we realised that he was not ready yet and not ready.

“It was better for him to go back to his club so that he could finish his re-athletisation and finish the matches with Parma who needs him.

“Hoping to find him as much as possible with the Elephants on the next deadlines of May and June. We will welcome him back when we find him in better health.”

Having garnered seven points from four outings, Cote d'Ivoire are second in Group K log - two points below leaders Ethiopia who have played five matches.

They take on the Menas on Friday at Lome's Stade de Kegue before hosting Walia ibex four days later inside Abidjan's Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

Cote d’Ivoire have won the biennial African championship twice in 23 appearances since their maiden outing at Tunisia 1965.

In their last outing in Egypt 2019, the Elephants crashed out of the quarter-final after losing to eventual champions Algeria on penalties.