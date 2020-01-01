Cosafa U17 Women's Cup: Bantwana face Zambia, Zimbabwe and Comoros

South Africa discovered their opponents for the second edition of the regional competition, drawing their neighbours in Group B

The second edition of the Cosafa U17 Women's Cup takes place next month, with the U17 girls team pitched against Zambia, Zimbabwe and Comoros in Group B.

Bantwana will be competing in the regional event scheduled to be staged from April 17-27 in Mauritius while their qualification for the 2020 U17 Women's World Cup in hangs in the balance.

Wednesday's final draw in Johannesburg also saw hosts Mauritius zoned alongside Malawi, Eswatini and Botswana in Group A of the regional age-grade women's championship.

Simphiwe Dludlu's teams emerged runners-up in the maiden edition following a 2-1 defeat to East African guests last year.

After last year's title miss, the two-time U17 Women's World Cup finalists will hope to emerge as the first Cosafa nation to win the competition.

The top two teams of each of the groups will earn passage to the semi-finals, which is the knockout stage of the regional showpiece.

Organisers have confirmed that the nine-day women's age-grade tournament will be played at Saint Francois Xavier Stadium in Port Louis and the Auguste Vollaire Stadium in Flacq.

The event will serve as a preparatory opportunity for the Cosafa teams in the second and final round of this year's World Cup qualifying tournament in May.