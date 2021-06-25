Cosafa Cup: Mwase names ten new faces in Malawi squad
Malawi coach Meck Mwase has given maiden call-ups to 10 players ahead of next month's 2021 Cosafa Cup tournament in South Africa.
The Flames tactician has named a 39-man provisional squad that will go in camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre on Monday, June 28 in preparation for the competition.
Mwase has recalled strikers Zicco Mkanda and Muhamad Sulumba, and Mozambique-based midfielder Ndaziona Chatsalira, who last played for the Flames in 2017, 2019, and 2014, respectively.
Apart from Chatsalira, other players who play outside the country and have made the squad include Taonga Chimodzi, Schumacker Kuwali, Khuda Muyaba, and Dennis Chembezi.
Nyasa Big Bullets striker Hassan Kajoke, who was recently dropped on disciplinary grounds, has also found his way back into the squad.
Mwase has also given maiden call-ups to 10 players who are enjoying good form in the local Super League.
They are goalkeepers Christopher Mikuwa of Mighty Tigers and Nyasa Big Bullets’ Richard Chimbamba; Red Lions defender Pilirani Thulu; Midfielders Anthony Mfune, Chikondi Kamanga, Lackson Mwale, Blessings Mpokera and Micheck Seleman and strikers Thoko Harrison and Gadik Chirwa.
The Flames are in Group B alongside defending champions Zambia, Madagascar, and Comoros.
The team will leave for South Africa on Monday, July and will start their campaign against Madagascar on July 7.
Defending champions Zambia will take their bow at the historic edition when they play Comoros Islands at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium.
Eswatini and Lesotho will kick-off the tournament at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 6, before hosts South Africa meet Botswana at the same venue later in the day.
Six-time winners Zimbabwe are in action on July 8 against Mozambique at the same venue, while West African guest nation Senegal will enter the fray as well when they debut against Namibia.
The group stages will be completed on July 14, with the semi-finals, for the three group winners and best-placed runner-up to be played two days later at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The winner of Group A, which includes, South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana and Eswatini, will take on the best runners-up in the semis, with the victors in Groups B (Zambia, Malawi, Comoros, Madagascar) up against the winners of Group C (Senegal, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique).
Malawi squad: GOALKEEPERS
Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers
Enerst Kakhobwe – Nyasa Big Bullets
William Thole - Wanderers
Christopher Mikuwa – Tigers
Richard Chimbamba – Nyasa Big Bullets
DEFENDERS
Stanley Sanudi – Wanderers
Nickson Nyasulu – Nyasa Big Bullets
Paul Ndhlovu – MAFCO
Peter Cholopi – Wanderers
Erick Kawonga – Nyasa Big Bullets
Gomezgani Chirwa – Nyasa Big Bullets
Nickson Mwale – Silver Strikers
Pilirani Thulu – Red Lions
Dennis Chembezi – Polokwane City
MIDFIELDERS
Chimwemwe Idana – Nyasa Big Bullets
Mike Mkwate – Nyasa Big Bullets
Rafick Namwera – Wanderers
Duncan Nyoni – Silver Strikers
Yamikani Chester – Wanderers
Chikoti Chirwa – Red Lions
Vitumbiko Kumwenda – Wanderers
Chikondi Kamanga – Silver Strikers
Micium Mhone – Blue Eagles
Patrick Banda – Ekwendeni Hammers
Lackson Mwale – CIVO
Anthony Mfune – Karonga United
Misheke Selemani – Nyasa Big Bullets
Blessings Mpokera – Nyasa Big Bullets
Taonga Chimodzi -Omon Aradippou
Ndaziona Chatsalira -Ferreviario de Nacala
STRIKERS & WINGERS
Hassan Kajoke – Nyasa Big Bullets
Maxwell Phodo – Silver Strikers
Stain Davie – Silver Strikers
Sulumba Muhamed – CIVO
Gadik Chirwa – Blue Eagles
Ziko Mkanda – Nyasa Big Bullets
Thoko Harrison – Karonga United
Khuda Muyaba – Polokwane City
Schumacker Kuwali – UD Songo