Coronavirus: Watford star Welbeck donates relief materials to Ghanaians

The Premier League star remembered his African roots with relief materials to help cushion the effects of Covid-19

forward Danny Welbeck donated a £10,000 relief package to residents of his mother's home town in as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the global economy.

The relief package distributed to residents of Nkawiepanin in the Atwima Nwabiagya municipality includes food, sanitary items and sanitizers.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) was also donated to the doctors and nurses in Nkawie Government Hospital in the Ashanti region.

As of Sunday, the West African country has recorded 566 cases of Covid-19 - the most in West Africa - while the government has extended its partial lockdown in some major cities by a week.

The donation was made by Welbeck's aunt, Charlotte Adwoa Tumutuom, who confessed the 29-year-old's love for Ghana.

“Danny has been very concerned about how his people would survive these trying times,” Tumutuom said, per Pulse.

“Though he has never lived here, he has a great affection for the people of Ghana, so he felt it prudent to offer some help in the very small way that he can to support the government’s efforts in these times.”

The international who was born to Ghanaian parents in London, and last visited the West African country in 2017 to see his extended family and a school he funded in the Ashanti region.

Welbeck was eligible to play for the Black Stars before he made his England debut in a friendly fixture against Ghana at Wembley in 2011.

The former and forward has played 42 games for the Three Lions, and he scored 16 goals.