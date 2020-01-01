Coronavirus: Watch as Baffoe recommends ‘Wakanda salute’ to curb Covid-19

The former Metz defender has shared a video to enlighten football fans on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19

Former international Anthony Baffoe has recommended the ‘no handshake challenge’ to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus around Africa.

In a video clip, the 54-year-old, who is deputy general secretary of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), explains the importance of washing hands.



He also demonstrated a routine to curb the pandemic, while urging that the 'Wakanda salute' be used instead of a handshake.



“This is to all football stakeholders, current players, former players, legends, coaches and the referees to keep your hands safe. Don't use the handshake, it's better to use the Wakanda. So keep well, keep safe and may God protect us all,” Baffoe said.