Coronavirus: Timbe and Reading FC set for probable June Championship restart

According to EFL chairman Rick Parry, the date remains provisional awaiting full approval from health authorities

With Ayub Timbe yet to find his footing at Reading FC, the Kenyan winger is expected to start his fight for a permanent position when the Championship could resume during the weekend of 20 June 2020.

Timbe's time at the club saw him sparingly used before the league was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus but with EFL putting a possible date of resumption on June 20, it is another chance for the Kenyan winger to show his capabilities.

The 27-year-old star is on loan at Reading from Beijing Renhe until the end of the season.

More teams

“Following Saturday's announcement by the government to allow elite sporting events to return behind closed doors, the EFL has this weekend agreed to a provisional restart date of the weekend of 20 June 2020 for matches in the Sky Bet Championship,” an EFL statement read.

“After discussing various approaches and the importance of completing the season in a similar timeline to that of the Premier League to avoid any potential issues with promoted and relegated clubs, the Sky Bet Championship season is set to conclude with the Championship play-off final on or around 30 July 2020.”

EFL Chair Rick Parry said the matches will perhaps resume behind closed doors. Reading players had started their training from May 25 at Bearwood Park.

“With Sky Bet Championship Clubs set to return to full-contact training later this week and following Saturday’s Government announcement, we are edging closer towards resuming the 2019/20 EFL season. We have therefore today consulted with the Board’s Championship Directors and agreed to fixtures restarting behind closed doors on 20 June,” Parry said.

“Whilst matches will, unfortunately, have to take place without supporters, we are working with our broadcast partners, EFL Championship Clubs and all relevant stakeholders to broadcast the remaining 108 games plus Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs.

Parry hinted the date mentioned is subject to further amendments based on recommendations from health institutions.

Article continues below

“We must stress that at this stage the date is only provisional and will only be confirmed once we have met all the requirements, as the health, safety and well-being of all participants, staff and supporters remains our top priority,” added the chair.

“Clearly completing the season in a safe manner is going to require a significant effort by all concerned and, whilst not unprecedented, it will need clubs to play a significant number of matches over a relatively short period of time.”

There have been three rounds of coronavirus testing conducted so far for staff and players at the 24 Championship clubs.