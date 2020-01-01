Belgian Pro League pushes back meeting to decide fate of 2019-20 season

The nation's top division had looked set to render the season void, but a meeting to decide the issue has been delayed until April 24.

's Pro League have pushed back the date for a meeting to decide whether or not the 2019-20 season should be cancelled.

Last week, organisers recommended rendering the season void, with the coronavirus pandemic having seen all but a handful of sporting competitions across the world put on hold.

The unprecedented move would have seen declared champions and Waasland-Beveren relegated.

Uefa later insisted that any such decision was premature and that cancelling the whole campaign must be seen as "a last resort" by all member associations.

A Pro League general assembly had been called for April 15 to discuss the findings of a working group tasked with assessing the sporting and financial implications of declaring the season over.

However, a statement on Thursday confirmed the assembly has been delayed until April 24, when all Pro League clubs will be invited to attend.

"The members of the working group appointed by the board of directors are now continuing their duties," the statement added.

In their official statement last Thursday, the Pro League board of directors said the decision had been made as it was unlikely matches would be able to take place before the end of June, unless they were played behind closed doors, and even then there would be a significant risk to players and match day staff.

With the additional factor that players are currently unable to train properly for the foreseeable future, it was thought better to end the season immediately.

They said: "The Board of Directors unanimously decided that it was not desirable, whatever the scenario envisaged, to continue the competition after June 30. Taking into account the above elements, the Board of Directors made a unanimous recommendation to not resume the competitions of the 2019-20 season and to accept the current classification of the Jupiler Pro League as classification final, subject to the decisions of the licensing commission."

Club Brugge were runaway leaders of the Pro League when the last round of fixtures were played on March 7, 15 points ahead of second-placed Gent.

One match remained of the regular campaign in the 16-club division before the end of season play-off, when the top six sides usually compete to decide the champions and qualification for European football.