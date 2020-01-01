Coronavirus: Oparanozie, Traore and Yango agree 16 per cent pay cut with Guingamp

The African trio accepted the club's proposal following successful negotiations with their squad amid the Covid-19 pandemic

's Desire Oparanozie, 's Jeannette Yango and Mali's Aissata Traore agreed to take a 16 per cent pay cut to ease 's financial burden amid the coronavirus crisis.

The sporting world has found themselves thrust under the spotlight during a global health crisis with calls for players in most countries to join the fight and forgo some of their sizeable salaries.

Oparanozie confirmed the development to HipTV on Monday, noting the new directive will start in the month of April until the Rwanda top-flight resumes after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained.

"It really has affected everyone - both players and club owners. Just for us to meet in the middle, we agree for a pay cut," the Nigerian said in an interview.

"We are getting a pay cut of about 16 per cent of what is due to us. It's only fair that we reach a compromise a bit at this period because nobody is gaining anything.

"It is a welcome development. We are not complaining. It's only fair that we meet in the middle and a common group until all this is over. That's our own sacrifice."

On Tuesday, the French Football Federation confirmed that all league activities, including the women's top-flight for the 2020 season have been cancelled, with a new season to return in August.

Before the cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Guingamp were sixth on the log with 23 points from 16 games and reached the French Women's Cup semi-final to set up a date with .