Coronavirus: No days off for Oboabona amidst Covid-19 outbreak

The Super Eagles defender is not weighed down by the pandemic as he is doing all it takes to stay fit ahead of the league's resumption

international Godfrey Oboabona seems not to be worried about the coronavirus.



The Dinamo Batumi defender is training hard to stay fit despite the pandemic which has put a pause to footballing activities in major leagues across the globe.



Matches in Georgia's national football leagues have been suspended until April as a measure against the spread of Covid-19.



The Georgian Football Federation revealed on Wednesday it was taking the measure in accordance with its "high priority" for players' and supporters' health.



Even at this, the 2013 winner is not discouraged from staying match-fit despite not knowing when next he will take to the field.



“Business for me as usual. To my dear friends and family, do stay safe. Let's endeavour to stay healthy to live and also to enjoy the game of football when it resumes,” Oboabona tweeted.

Batumi, who will feature in next term’s , are currently fifth in the Erovnuli Liga log thanks to an unbeaten start to the season.The welcome Torpedo Kutaisi to Angisa Base, Batumi in their next outing on April 4