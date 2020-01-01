India

Coronavirus: Legendary Indian footballer SS Hakim tests positive

Syed Shahid Hakim
The Dhyan Chand Awardee was part of the India team at the 1960 Rome Summer Olympic Games that finished sixth

Former India international and football coach Syed Shahid Hakim has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently quarantined in a hotel in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the 81-year-old initially tried to get himself admitted in a government hospital but was unhappy with the facilities and didn't find a bed at the military hospital.

"I tested positive a couple of days back after breathing problems, and was taken to a government facility where things were not upto the mark. In the military hospital, no bed was available. My nephew lodged me in a private hotel here in Hyderabad and I am feeling better now," Hakim told The Indian Express.

