Coronavirus: Kenya's Wanga lauds Mane's donation to Senegalese health authorities

The Liverpool and the Teranga Lions star has contributed cash to help his country fight the escalation of Covid-19

Kakamega captain Allan Wanga has praised Senegalese international Sadio Mane for his financial contributions towards efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Mane donated £41,000 to Senegalese health authorities as they try hard to halt the escalation of Covid-19. The number of cases now confirmed by the West African nation stands at 27 and the country suspended flights from , , , , , , and .

“[Sadio] Mane has made a £41,000 donation to his homeland to aid their attempts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. What a man,” Wanga posted on his Facebook page in his praise of the forward.

More teams

The 27-year old star has been involved in a number of social initiatives especially in his hometown and in January 2019 he donated £250,000 towards the building of a local school.

Meanwhile, with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) suspended, Wanga and his fellow players will have to wait until the ban is lifted so as to return and hunt for their maiden league title with Kakamega Homeboyz.

The Kakamega club are second on the log with seven points fewer than leaders but they have a game in hand.

Wanga's effort of winning the league title will be dealt a blow should Football Federation (FKF) declare the winner based on the current standings.

“We hope that it is contained soon and we can resume normal football,” Barry Otieno, FKF's acting Chief Executive Officer, told Goal on Tuesday.

“If not then we might have to end the season prematurely and declare the winner as per the current standing, especially if Caf doesn't allow for an extension to submit league champions to be included in the Caf .

Article continues below

“We, however, continue to engage both Caf and Fifa on these and how best it can be handled.”

KPL had hinted April 4 as a possible date when league actions would resume following the ban and directive from the government to help stop the escalation of Covid-19 as four cases have been reported so far.