Coronavirus: Gor Mahia mock AFC Leopards after KPL takes a break

K'ogalo took to Facebook to 'commend' loyal wife Ingwe for noticeable dimples

Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have taken a jibe against bitter rivals AFC on their official Facebook account.

The government advised its citizens to work from home if possible to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country. With the top flight suspended, most KPL clubs are 'working from home,' and K'Ogalo are not spared either.

"Wueh!! Working from home made me notice the dimples on my loyal wife AFC Leopards," the 18-time champions mocked their bitter rivals Ingwe.

have turned the mock on K'Ogalo stating there is no work happening since the players downed tools a couple of days ago following unpaid dues.

"Someone who downed tools a long time ago is working from home? How now," Stima posted.

Leopards have struggled to beat K'Ogalo in the top tier with their last win coming way back in early 2016 when Lamine Diallo scored the lone goal in the 13-time champions 1-0 win at Nyayo Stadium.

The latest Mashemeji Derby which was played on March 8 ended 1-0 in favour of K'Ogalo. Boniface Omondi scored the only goal in the first 45 minutes to hand his team maximum points.

While the 18-time champions top the table with 54 points, Ingwe are placed sixth with 14 points less.