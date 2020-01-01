Coronavirus: Former Chad prime minister Moussa Faki mourns Pape Diouf

The ex-Marseille president died from complications with the coronavirus on Tuesday

Former Chad Prime Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat has offered his condolences following the death of Pape Diouf.

The Senegalese football administrator who was the president of from 2005 to 2009 died in his home country with the coronavirus.

He is the second football administrator to succumb to the virus after former president Lorenzo Sanz.

J'ai appris avec émotion le décès de Pape Diouf, un grand dirigeant qui a marqué le monde du football africain et européen, et bien au-delà. Toutes mes condoléances à sa famille et ses proches. Kalawa, comme on dit à Abeche où il est né. pic.twitter.com/vH8VQkUeYH — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) April 2, 2020

"I learned with emotion of the death of Pape Diouf, a great leader who marked the world of African and European football, and far beyond," Faki said in a Twitter post.

"My condolences to his family and loved ones. Kalawa, as they say in Abeche where he was born."

Coronavirus has affected nearly a million people globally, forcing the closure of economic activities.