Coronavirus: Elneny & Lauren send support message to Arsenal manager Arteta
Former Arsenal defender Lauren and on-loan midfielder Mohamed Elneny have sent their best wishes to Mikel Arteta after the Spanish manager tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday night.
Following the diagnosis, Arteta started his self-isolation as a precaution to contain the spread of the virus while the club's London Colney training centre was shut down.
Lauren, a member of the Invincibles, shared his concern with the widespread of Covid-19 across the world and prayed for a quick recovery for those infected.
Meanwhile, Elneny who is on a season-long loan in Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas, also sent relieving note to his parent club and wished Arteta a quick recovery in his fight against the pandemic.
"Get well soon, Mikel Arteta. I want to send my support to everyone at Arsenal and those suffering from coronavirus. Sending good vibes," Lauren tweeted.
"I wish the best for everyone in Arsenal family and a quick recovery to Mikel Arteta and I hope the rest of the team stay safe and healthy and I wish all the best and quick recovery for all the people who were tested positive may Allah cure you quickly," Elneny tweeted.
The spread of Covid-19 in England has forced the Premier League to postpone the 2019-20 season until April 3.