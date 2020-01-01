Coronavirus: Drogba's message to Galatasaray vice president and manager after positive test

The duo has contracted the pandemic and they have received support from the Cote d’Ivoire football legend who once starred for the Lions

Didier Drogba sent a message of hope to vice president Abdurrahim Albayrak and manager Fatih Terim following their positive tests for Covid-19.



The Turkish Super Lig giants confirmed on Monday the duo have contracted the pandemic, which is spreading quickly across the world.



Drogba, 41, who was twice named African Player of the Year reached out to his former manager and Gala chief via his social media handle.



In a message written in Turkish, the ex-Cote d’Ivoire star is upbeat Albayrak and Terim can beat the virus that has placed all football-related activities on hold.

Çare Turkiye, Çare the World 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WXeO7ZmTsi — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) March 23, 2020

Çok değerli Hocam İmparator Fatih Terim ve İkinci Başkanımız Abdurrahim Albayrak’ın corona virüs sonuçlarının pozitif çıktığını üzüntüyle öğrenmiş bulunmaktayım. İki güçlü karakterin bu virüsü de yenebileceğine inancım sonsuz

Dualarım Hocam,Başkanım ve bütün Türk halkıyla beraber — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) March 23, 2020

“I regret to learn that the results of the coronavirus of my esteemed coach emperor Fatih Terim and our vice-president Abdurrahim Albayrak have been positive,” tweeted Drogba.“I have an infinite belief that two powerful characters can beat this virus. My prayers are with my coach, my president and all the Turkish people.”After a brief stint with Shanghai Shenhua, Drogba joined the Turk Telekom Stadium giants on 28 January 2013, after agreeing to a one-and-a-half-year deal.There, he won the Super Lig, Turkish Cup and Turkish Super Cup titles before heading to for a second stint.