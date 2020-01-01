Coronavirus: Drogba, Song and Mbia mourn Cameroon music icon Manu Dibango

The 86-year-old saxophonist was confirmed dead in France after suffering from coronavirus

African stars including Didier Drogba, Alex Song and Stephane Mbia have paid tribute to Cameroonian music legend Manu Dibango, who died as a result of the coronavirus.

Dibango, who is renowned for his blend of jazz and funk music, died in a Paris hospital after being infected with Covid-19.

The 86-year-old was born in Douala, and he was best known for his hit track titled Soul Makossa in 1972.

More teams

Drogba and Song lauded Dibango as an icon who represented Africa well around the world, with the ex-Cameroon midfielder using the opportunity to urge fans in the Central African country to observe good personal hygiene as the world continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thanks for all Manu Dibango, thank you for placing African music in everyone all these years, from Michael Jackson, passing by Rihanna. Rest in peace Papa Manu. My condolences to all his family, in Cameroon to Africa and to the musical world," Drogba tweeted.

Merci pour tout l’artiste @ManuDibango_Off , merci d’avoir placé la musique africaine sur le tout du monde toutes ces années, de @michaeljackson en passant par @rihanna

Reposes en Paix Papa Manu 🙏🏾

Mes condoléances à toute sa famille, au Cameroun à l’Afrique et au monde musical — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) March 24, 2020

"Our dad Manu Dibango is gone. We are and will be forever proud that you have worn the colors of our country so high and around the world," Song wrote on Instagram.

"You have been able to leave your mark on several generations. We will be forever grateful to you. Thank you for your music, your charisma and that big smile that made you special.

"My Cameroonian brothers, so that his departure is not in vain, please follow all the safety instructions in order to overcome this pandemic. The coronavirus is not a utopia. Rest in peace, great man."