Coronavirus: Crotone's Simy narrates 'difficult and complicated moment' during pandemic

Italy remains the hardest hit country in Europe by the pandemic

Crotone striker Simy Nwankwo has described the coronavirus pandemic a "difficult and complicated moment".

The pandemic has affected more than two million people worldwide. is the most impacted country in Europe with nearly 170,000 cases and 22,000 deaths, second in the world to the United States' tally of 35,000 fatalities.

Football has been impacted negatively by the subsequent lockdown of activities, but players have been taking their time to train indoors in a bid to keep their fitness levels up, while also contributing to relief efforts.

"It is a very difficult and complicated moment, I am living it like everyone else, trying to be as positive as possible," Simy told Ilrossoblu.

"At this moment we must all contribute, it is not easy to stay away from everything, from people and from the field, we must respect the rules with the hope that soon we can go back to being together.

"At this moment I take this opportunity to be with my family, we always think of those who live in the "red areas", we try to be positive as much as possible trying to train following the program provided by the coach, the moment is difficult but we must continue to be professionals.

"This is our life, we cannot train on the field and for this we must try to do it at home, with determination and with the right mindset. It is not the best to train like this but also to be with the family will allow us to recover energy."

Simy is in touch with his family in , and revealed how he keeps them calm with the grim news that comes out of Italy often.

Nigeria has more than 400 confirmed cases, 13 deaths and more than 150 recoveries.

"In Africa at the moment the situation is much more peaceful, with few cases and few intensive therapies," the 27-year-old continued.

"I am always in contact with my family, they are very worried about us who are in Italy.

"They always read, follow the news, I always try to calm them down but it is not easy for them to know that we are here in Italy and always at risk.

"I explain to them the reality of the facts and the dangers that exist, they too must be careful."

Football authorities have been pondering how to conclude the remaining part of the season, but there is yet to be a clear decision.

Simy, however, says he is more concerned about people affected by the virus getting healed. Italy has so far recorded 42,000 recoveries, the third-highest rate in Europe behind and , and sixth in the world.

"Honestly, I am much more worried about people who are struggling with the virus and saving lives than about resuming the championship.

"Returning to the field is not up to us, others will have to decide how and where, we will only have to be ready if we return to the field."