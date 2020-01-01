Coronavirus: Caf should decide Champions League and Confederation Cup qualifying criteria - Omollo

The coach believes the football governing body must be in the forefront in making key resolutions should leagues fail to resume

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has stated Caf will have a bigger role to play in deciding which teams will participate in its events should leagues end prematurely.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, almost all leagues have been suspended in Africa leading to intense debates on how the Caf and Confederation Cup teams will be picked for the 2020/21 season.

“This is the biggest question [on how teams will be picked to represent nations in Caf competitions] that will need an even bigger answer. This is all where Caf will be required to decide and give the way forward,” Omollo told Goal.

More teams

“The way Caf will manage this situation, which has never been witnessed before, will solve the issue.

“Alternatively, they can decide respective champions for last season will continue with the new season. There is almost no other way out on this one really.”

Talking about the domestic Cup matches where the winner will automatically earn a Confederation Cup slot, Omollo feels the tournament can be played in a squeezed calendar, unlike league matches.

“The can continue regardless when this pandemic will end. This is a knockout tournament, unlike the league where the overall winner is automatically decided based on table standings,” added the former Harambee Stars defender.

“I am very much positive the league will resume and end naturally. We just pray that we overcome the coronavirus pandemic first.”

During an earlier interview with Goal, the tactician had also talked about how Football Federation (FKF) and the Kenyan Premier League management should go about picking the champion if the campaign ends prematurely.

“If we would start from where we left off, the Fifa calendar would not allow us because it means the current campaign ends almost in December when the other one should have already started," Omollo said then.

“It is unfortunate we find ourselves in this scenario but my two cents are that we start everything afresh.

“Starting afresh is fair play which I also think Fifa will support. Just if the will not resume by late May or June, let us forget this season.”