Coronavirus: Atletico Madrid's Partey offers productive tips during self-isolation
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has offered guidelines that can help people utilise staying in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.
The outbreak has affected the entire world forcing many socio-economic activities to be put on hold until the spread is under control.
The effects of staying indoors for a prolonged period could heighten anxiety and worries, but Partey has been able to share some useful tips on Instagram that can bring out the maximum from everyone.
Me uno a al #HOMETEAM de @adidas Os cuento mis tips para esta cuarentena: - Mantener una rutina 💪🏽 - Entrenar a diario 🏋️♀️ - Hacer cosas que te gusten (Yo estoy aprovechando para ver las pelis de Marvel y aprender a usar tik tok ) - Intenta aprender cosas nuevas 🤓 - Cada día a las 20:00 aplaude a todas las personas que están luchando para que esto pase cuanto antes 👏 👏👏 Lo más importante, mantente cerca de los tuyos, utiliza las nuevas tecnologías para ver a tu familia y amigos. @adidas_es @adidas #HOMETEAM Comparte tus tips aquí ⬇️⬇️—————————————————————————— I joined the adidas #HOMETEAM. Here are my tips for this quarantine: - Have a routine 💪🏽 - Exercise daily 🏋️♀️ - Do things that make you happy (I am watching Marvel movies and learning to use tik tok) - Try to learn new things 🤓 - Be grateful to everyone who is working to make this end 👏👏👏 And most importantly, use technology to be close to friends and family. #HOMETEAM @adidas @adidas_es Share your tips here ⬇️⬇️
Despite the pandemic, Partey has been linked with a move from Spain to the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool.