Controversy in the Milan derby: Doveri to referee Monza-Palermo, Abisso appointed for Napoli-Lecce

A heated finale in the latest Derby della Madonnina between Milan and Inter, after Samuele Ricci handled the ball in the Nerazzurri area during injury time, just moments before Daniele Doveri blew the final whistle. The Roman referee let play continue, a decision endorsed by VAR Rosario Abisso, who did not recommend an on-field review: a modus operandi that was positively evaluated by the AIA during the now traditional Open VAR meeting.





APPOINTMENTS - The two referees have also been appointed for next weekend: Doveri will not be officiating in the top flight on the next matchday but in Serie B, where he will be busy refereeing a match that is no small matter.

Designator Gianluca Rocchi has decided to 'grant' an experienced referee such as the Roman to Serie B on the 30th matchday of the regular season, as he will referee at the U-Power Stadium in Monza for the match between the hosts and Palermo, scheduled for Saturday at 17:15. For Sicilian referee Abisso, who will be VAR in the derby, there will be another Serie A match to deal with, namely Napoli-Lecce, for which he has been appointed as the first referee.