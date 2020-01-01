'Conte wanted me at Chelsea' - Young claims Inter boss tried to lure him to Stamford Bridge

The former Manchester United star has revealed that he turned down the chance to play for the Italian manager in west London two years ago

Ashley Young says Antonio Conte tried to sign him while he was in charge of , with the pair finally linking up at in this season's January transfer window.

Young moved to San Siro for £1.28 million from Manchester United earlier this month, bringing to an end his eight-and-a-half-year spell at Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old was named United captain following Antonio 's departure last summer, but he lost his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's line up at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka took his spot at right-back after joining the club from , with Luke Shaw and teenage starlet Brandon Williams covering the opposite flank.

Young jumped at the chance to link up with Conte at San Siro, two years after rejecting the chance to work under the Italian tactician at Stamford Bridge.

Conte coached Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, which is when he was first alerted to the unique talents of the United defender.

"He wanted me a couple of years ago at Chelsea and he's a fantastic manager," Young told Sky Italia.

"He's won trophies and he's got an ambition to want to achieve things. I want to do that as well, I want to achieve here at Inter.

"I want to win trophies, I want to win titles and with a manager like that, you want to go out there and fight for him."

Young went on to explain his decision to leave Old Trafford, citing a lack of regular playing time as the main reason for his departure.

"I had the opportunity to come and play regular football," the former international said.

"I wasn't doing that at and I said to the club and the manager that I wanted to go and experience a new chapter in my career. Obviously playing abroad, I've never done that.

"To come and play regularly for me was the main thing and that's what the club had said, that I'd be involved regularly, so I didn't want to wait until the summer, I wanted to go and play football and that was the opportunity given to me in January."

Young was handed his full debut for Inter at San Siro last Sunday, and he marked the occasion with an assist during a 1-1 draw against .

He retained his place in Conte's starting line up for a 2-1 quarterfinal win over on Wednesday, with the Nerazzurri now preparing for a tough away fixture against this weekend as they continue to fight for the crown.