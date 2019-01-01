Congolese striker Idris Mbombo beat Lazarous Kambole to the 2018 Zambian league best player crown

The ex-Zesco United and Nkana forward was crowned 2018 MTN/Faz Player of the Year in absentia, having joined Sudanese giants Al Hilal late last year.

Congolese striker Idris Mbombo was named the MTN/Football Association of Zambia Payer of the Year for 2018 on Friday night.

Mbombo, 22, who has however since joined Sudanese giants Al Hilal was not present to receive his award at the banquet held in Lusaka.

Having scored 21 goals for Nkana, Mbombo ended the season as the top goal-scorer, shrugging off stiff challenge from his former Zesco teammate Lazarous Kambole who was largely tipped to be crowned the king.

Also losing out on this prestigious award was striker Tapson Kaseba of Green Eagles.

However, Kaseba’s coach at Eagles Aggrey Chiyangi landed the Coach of the Year gong.

Interestingly, female referee Gladys Lengwe won the Referee of the Year title ahead of her male counterparts Derrick Kafuli and Audrick Nkole.

Meanwhile, five-time African champions TP Mazembe will host Nkana in a friendly match in Lumbumbashi on Sunday.

Mazembe will be preparing to host Egyptian side Ismaily in a Caf Champions League Group C match next weekend.

Nkana on the other hand would be gearing up to welcome San Pedro of Ivory Coast in the Caf Confederation Cup pay-offs on the same weekend.

“Before the Caf Champions League group opening game, the technical staff requested and obtained a friendly match (against Nkana). The Zambian delegation is expected in Lubumbashi on Saturday, midday, for the friendly match that will take place Sunday, January 6 at the Futuka Learning and Training Center at 15:00hrs,” said Mazembe in a statement.