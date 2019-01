Completed Premier League 2018-19 summer transfers, January deals & expiring contracts

With the January transfer window open, Goal brings you all the latest confirmed deals involving the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool

The 2018-19 Premier League season is at the half-way point and, with the January transfer window open, there is sure to be a flurry of transfer activity as clubs attempt to strengthen their squads.

Some of the richest clubs on the planet are involved in the English top tier and the rumour mill is in full flow, with a host of star names linked with moves to the division.

Defending champions Manchester City have lost one of their brightest prospects, while title rivals Liverpool have also been conducting business.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are on the lookout for new talent to boost their midfield and solve their striker problem and a number of clubs have sent younger players out on loan for crucial first-team experience.

There is plenty of intrigue around the transfer window, and each of the 20 clubs involved will have different targets in mind. But one thing is sure when it comes to the Premier League: we can expect to see lucrative deals involving some of the best players in the world.

With the transfer window open until the end of January, Goal will keep you up to date on all the latest comings and goings across the Premier League as they happen via this page.

Jump to...

1. Arsenal

2. Bournemouth

3. Brighton

4. Burnley

5. Cardiff City

6. Chelsea

7. Crystal Palace

8. Everton

9. Fulham

10. Huddersfield Town

11. Leicester City

12. Liverpool

13. Man City

14. Manchester United

15. Newcastle United

16. Southampton

17. Tottenham

18. Watford

19. West Ham

20. Wolves

Arsenal summer signings:

Arsenal summer departures:

Arsenal January signings:

Arsenal January departures:

Arsenal contracts expiring:

Petr Cech

Stephan Lichtsteiner

Nacho Monreal

Aaron Ramsey (joining Juventus)

Danny Welbeck

Bournemouth summer signings:

David Brooks (Sheffield United)

Diego Rico (Leganes)

Jefferson Lerma (Levante)

Bournemouth summer departures:

Ryan Allsop (released)

Baily Cargill (released)

Ollie Harfield (released)

Sam Matthews (released)

Patrick O'Flaherty (released)

Joe Quigley (released)

Rhoys Wiggins (retired)

Benik Afobe (Wolves)

Max Gradel (Toulouse)

Adam Federici (Stoke City)

Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock)

Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest)

Brad Smith (Seattle Sounders, loan)

Emerson Hyndman (Hibernian, loan)

Harry Arter (Cardiff City, loan)

Matt Worthington (Forest Green, loan)

Bournemouth January signings:

Bournemouth January departures:

Jermain Defoe (Rangers, loan)

Aaron Ramsdale (Wimbledon, loan)

Bournemouth contracts expiring:

Artur Boruc

Marc Pugh

Brighton summer signings:

Brighton summer departures:

Uwe Hunemeier (Paderborn)

Jamie Murphy (Rangers)

Liam Rosenior (released)

Steve Sidwell (released)

Bailey Vose (Colchester)

Connor Goldson (Rangers)

Robert Sanchez (Forest Green)

Ben Hall (Notts County - loan)

Henrik Bjordal (Zulte Waregem)

Christian Walton (Wigan Athletic, loan)

Steven Alzate (Swindon)

Ales Mateju (Brescia)

Tyler Horby-Forbes (Newport County)

Rohan Ince (released)

Niki Maenpaa (released)

Tim Krul (released)

Billy Arce (Extremadura UD, loan)

Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic, loan)

Ollie Norwood (Sheffield United, loan)

Tomer Hemed (QPR, loan)

Richie Towell (Rotherham United, loan)

Brighton January signings:

Brighton January departures:

Ben Barclay (Notts County, loan)

George Cox (Northampton Town, loan)

Josh Kerr (Derry City, loan)

Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient)

Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United)

Ben White (Peterborough United, loan)

Brighton contracts expiring:

Gaetan Bong

Bruno

Burnley summer signings:

Burnley summer departures:

Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers)

Scott Arfield (Rangers)

Josh Ginnelly (released)

Chris Long (Fleetwood Town)

Dean Marney (released)

Jimmy Dunne (Hearts, loan)

Nahki Wells (QPR, loan)

Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town, loan)

Burnley January signings:

Burnley January departures:

Jimmy Dunne (Sunderland, loan)

Ali Koiki (Swindon Town, loan)

Ntumba Massanka (Racing White Daring Molenbeek, loan)

Burnley contracts expiring:

Phil Bardsley

Anders Lindegaard

Jonathan Walters

Stephen Ward

Cardiff City summer signings:

Josh Murphy (Norwich)

Greg Cunningham (Preston North End)

Alex Smithies (QPR)

Bobby Reid (Bristol City)

Victor Camarasa (Real Betis, loan)

Harry Arter (Bournemouth, loan)

Cardiff City summer departures:

Matty Kennedy (St Johnstone)

Greg Halford (released)

Ben Wilson (released)

Lee Camp (Birmingham City)

Rhys Healey (MK Dons, loan)

Stuart O'Keefe (Plymouth Argyle, loan)

Cardiff City January signings:

Cardiff City January departures:

Gary Madine (Sheffield United, loan)

Paul McKay (Morecambe, loan)

Anthony Pilkington (Wigan Athletic, released)

Cardiff City contracts expiring:

Loic Damour

Bruno Ecuele Manga

Aron Gunnarsson

Kadeem Harris

Brian Murphy

Jazz Richards

Chelsea summer signings:

Chelsea summer departures:

Chelsea January signings:

Chelsea January departures:

Lewis Baker (Reading, loan)

Cesc Fabregas (Monaco)

Josh Grant (Yeovil Town, loan)

Kasey Palmer (Bristol City, loan)

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund, loan)

Carlo Ziger (Sutton United, loan)

Chelsea contracts expiring:

Willy Caballero

Gary Cahill

Olivier Giroud

Rob Green

David Luiz

Lucas Piazon

Crystal Palace summer signings:

Crystal Palace summer departures:

Damien Delaney (Cork City)

Yohan Cabaye (Al-Nasr)

Chung-young Lee (released)

Diego Cavalieri (released)

Bakary Sako (released)

Ryan Inniss (Dundee, loan)

Crystal Palace January signings:

Crystal Palace January departures:

Jordon Mutch (released)

Jason Puncheon (Huddersfield Town, loan)

Alexander Sorloth (Gent, loan)

Jonny Williams (Charlton Athletic)

Crystal Palace contracts expiring:

Martin Kelly

Papa Souare

Julian Speroni

Everton summer signings:

Everton summer departures:

Everton January signings:

Everton January departures:

Kieran Dowell (Sheffield United, loan)

Mason Holgate (West Brom, loan)

Shayne Lavery (Falkirk, loan)

Everton contracts expiring:

Leighton Baines

Tyias Browning

Phil Jagielka

Fulham summer signings:

Fulham summer departures:

Stephen Humphrys (Scunthorpe, loan)

Elijah Adebayo (Swindon, loan)

David Button (Brighton)

George Williams (Forest Green)

Ryan Fredericks (West Ham)

Tayo Edun (Ipswich, loan)

Magnus Norman (Rochdale, loan)

Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley, loan)

Rui Fonte (Lille, loan)

Fulham January signings:

Fulham January departures:

Fulham contracts expiring:

Floyd Ayite

Stefan Johansen

Neeskens Kabano

Denis Odoi

Huddersfield Town summer signings:

Ben Hamer (Leicester)

Terence Kongolo (Monaco)

Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke)

Juninho Bacuna (Groningen)

Jonas Lossl (Mainz)

Erik Durm (Borussia Dortmund)

Adama Diakhaby (Monaco)

Florent Hadergjonaj (FC Ingolstadt)

Isaac Mbenza (Montpellier, loan)

Huddersfield Town summer departures:

Tom Ince (Stoke)

Jack Boyle (released)

Denilson Carvalho (released)

Dylan Cogill (released)

Luca Colville (released)

Robert Green (released)

Cameron Taylor (released)

Dean Whitehead (retired)

Jack Payne (Bradford City, loan)

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers)

Sean Scannell (Bradford City)

Joel Coleman (Shrewsbury Town, loan)

Scott Malone (Derby County)

Jordan Williams (Barnsley)

Michael Hefele (Nottingham Forest)

Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City, loan)

Huddersfield Town January signings:

Jaden Brown (Tottenham)

Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace, loan)

Huddersfield Town January departures:

Colin Quaner (Ipswich Town, loan)

Ryan Schofield (Notts County, loan)

Ramadan Sobhi (Al Ahly, loan)

Rajiv van La Parra (Middlesbrough)

Huddersfield Town contracts expiring:

Laurent Depoitre

Erik Durm

Danny Williams

Leicester City summer signings:

Leicester City summer departures:

Robert Huth (released)

Elliott Moore (OH Leuven, loan)

Connor Wood (Bradford)

Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

Harvey Barnes (West Brom, loan)

Ben Hamer (Huddersfield)

Ahmed Musa (Al-Nassr)

George Thomas (Scunthorpe, loan)

Leonardo Ulloa (Pachuca)

Islam Slimani (Fenerbahce, loan)

Filip Benkovic (Celtic, loan)

Leicester City January signings:

Leicester City January departures:

Fousseni Diabate (Sivasspor, loan)

Vicente Iborra (Villarreal)

Leicester City contracts expiring:

Yohan Benalouane

Christian Fuchs

Shinji Okazaki

Danny Simpson

Wes Morgan

Liverpool summer signings:

Liverpool summer departures:

Liverpool January signings:

Liverpool January departures:

Nathaniel Clyne (Bournemouth, loan)

Ovie Ejaria (Reading, loan)

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

Liverpool contracts expiring:

Lazar Markovic

James Milner

Alberto Moreno

Conor Randall

Daniel Sturridge

Manchester City summer signings:

Manchester City summer departures:

Manchester City January signings:

Manchester City January departures:

Manchester City contracts expiring:

Vincent Kompany

Eliaquim Mangala

Manchester United summer signings:

Manchester United summer departures:

Manchester United January signings:

Manchester United January departures:

Ethan Hamilton (Reading, loan)

Manchester United contracts expiring:

Matteo Darmian

Ander Herrera

Phil Jones

Juan Mata

Andreas Pereira

Antonio Valencia

Ashley Young

Newcastle United summer signings:

Newcastle United summer departures:

Curtis Good (released)

Massadio Haidara (released)

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Chancel Mbemba (Porto)

Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock)

Massadio Haidara (RC Lens)

Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest, loan)

Jesus Gamez (released)

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Dwight Gayle (West Brom, loan)

Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers)

Henri Saivet (Bursaspor, loan)

Daniel Barlaser (Accrington Stanley, loan)

Luke Charman (Accrington Stanley, loan)

Rolando Aarons (FC Slovan Liberec, loan)

Newcastle United January signings:

Newcastle United January departures:

Liam Gibson (Accrington Stanley, loan)

Newcastle United contracts expiring:

Mohamed Diame

Southampton summer signings:

Southampton summer departures:

Olufela Olomola (Scunthorpe United)

Jeremy Pied (released)

Will Wood (released)

Richard Bakary (released)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Guido Carrillo (Leganes, loan)

Ryan Seager (Telstar, loan)

Sofiane Boufal (Celta Vigo, loan )

Stuart Taylor (released)

Florin Gardos (CS Universitatea Craiova)

Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord, loan)

Josh Sims (Reading, loan)

Harrison Reed (Blackburn Rovers, loan)

Sam McQueen (Middlesbrough, loan)

Jake Flannigan (Burton Albion, loan)

Southampton January signings:

Southampton January departures:

Return to top

Tottenham summer signings:

Article continues below

Tottenham summer departures:

Keanan Bennetts (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Anton Walkes (Portsmouth)

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City, loan)

Marcus Edwards (Excelsior, loan)

Josh Onomah (Sheffield Wednesday, loan)

Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham, loan)

Tottenham January signings:

Tottenham January departures:

Jaden Brown (Huddersfield Town)

Tottenham contracts expiring:

Mousa Dembele

Fernando Llorente

Michel Vorm

Watford summer signings:

Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona)

Marc Navarro (Espanyol)

Ben Wilmot (Stevenage)

Adam Masina (Bologna)

Ken Sema (Ostersunds)

Ben Foster (West Brom)

Domingos Quina (West Ham)

Watford summer departures:

Richarlison (Everton)

Brandon Mason (released)

Costel Pantilimon (Nott'm Forest)

Mauro Zarate (Boca Juniors)

Nordin Amrabat (Al-Nassr)

Dodi Lukebakio (Dusseldorf, loan)

Tommie Hoban (Aberdeen, loan)

Harvey Bradbury (Oxford United)

Daniel Bachmann (Kilmarnock, loan)

Alex Jakubiak (Bristol Rovers, loan)

Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege, loan)

Dimitri Foulquier (Getafe, loan)

Watford January signings:

Watford January departures:

Stefano Okaka (Udinese, loan)

Marvin Zeegelaar (Udinese, loan)

Watford contracts expiring:

Miguel Britos

Heurelho Gomes

West Ham summer signings:

West Ham summer departures:

James Collins (released)

Patrice Evra (released)

Ben Wells (QPR)

Reece Burke (Hull City)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace)

Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough, loan)

Sam Byram (Nottingham Forest, loan)

Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, loan)

West Ham January signings:

Samir Nasri (free)

West Ham January departures:

Moses Makasi (Stevenage)

West Ham contracts expiring:

Adrian

Andy Carroll

Samir Nasri

Pablo Zabaleta

Wolves summer signings:

Wolves summer departures:

Jordan Allan (released)

Dan Armstrong (released)

Anthony Breslin (released)

Nicu Carnat (released)

Ross Finnie (released)

Jon Flatt (released)

Christian Herc (Dunajska Streda, loan)

Conor Levingston (released)

Tomas Nogueira (released)

Hakeem Odoffin (released)

Adam Osbourne (released)

Ryan Rainey (released)

Jose Xavier (released)

Harry Burgoyne (Plymouth Argyle, loan)

Ben Marshall (Norwich City)

Jon Flatt (Scunthorpe United)

Aaron Collins (Colchester United, loan)

Roderick Miranda (Olympiacos, loan)

Duckens Nazon(Sint-Trudense)

Rada Mir (Palmas, loan)

Benik Afobe (Stoke City, loan)

Prince Oniangue (SM Caen)

Leo Bonatini (Al-Jilal)

Barry Douglas (Leeds United)

Jordan Graham (Ipswich Town, loan)

Connor Johnson (Walsall, loan)

Connor Ronan (Walsall, loan)

Danny Batth (Middlesbrough, loan)

Joe Mason (Portsmouth, loan)

Dan McKenna (Telford United, loan)

Michal Zyro (Pogon Szczecin, loan)

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh (Hansa Rostock, loan)

Paul Gladon (Sint-Truidense, loan)

Wolves January signings:

David Wang (Jumilla B)

Wolves January departures:

Benik Afobe (Stoke City)

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Rochdale, loan)

Bright Enobakhare (Coventry, loan)

Kortney Hause (Aston Villa, loan)

David Wang (Sporting Lisbon, loan)

Wolves contracts expiring: