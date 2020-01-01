‘Comoros will give everything to qualify’ – coach Abdou on Africa Cup of Nations ambition

Having defeated Kenya on Sunday evening, the tactician has vowed that Le Coelacantes will do all it takes to reach the African football showpiece

Coach Amir Abdou has pledged that Comoros will do "everything" to qualify for the 2022 African Cup of Nations.



The Island nation’s dream of a first ever appearance at the biennial football showpiece got a major boost on Sunday evening after defeating 2-1 at the Stade Omnisports de Malouzini.

Le Coelacantes took the lead after 23 minutes after an unmarked El Fardou Ben headed past a stranded goalkeeper Arnold Origi.

The visiting Harambee Stars levelled matter in the 36 minutes courtesy of a low shot inside the box by Cliff Nyakeya.

Nevertheless, the hosts sealed all maximum points at the expense of Jacob Mulee’s side through Faiz Mattoir’s winner four minutes into the second half.

Despite the introduction of John Avire, Boniface Muchiri, Eric Johannah and Abdallah Hassan to strengthen Kenya’s faltering attack, they were unable to pick at least a point from Moroni.

Fuelled by the excitement of his team’s second win in the qualification series, the tactician took to social media to celebrate Comoros’ hard-earned victory, while assuring that all hands would be on deck to guarantee a place in 2022.

Victoire ! Merci pour votre ferveur, vos messages, vous êtes au top 🤩. Notre combat n’est pas terminé et on va tout donner pour se qualifier🙏🏼. Une pensée aux joueurs qui n’ont pas pu être présents avec nous. Nous sommes fiers d’être comoriens. #coelacanthes #Comores 🇰🇲 #COMKEN pic.twitter.com/mOUMWhapAL — Amir ABDOU (@AmiredineABDOU) November 15, 2020

“Victory! Thank you for your fervour and your messages, we are at the time. Our fight is not over, and we will give everything to qualify. A thought to the players who could not be present with us. We are proud to be Comorians,” Abdou tweeted.

With this recent conquest, Comoros sit at the summit of Group G with eight points from four outings pending the outcome of Monday night’s fixture between Mohamed Salah’s and Togo.

Should Abdou’s team defeat the Hawks in their next outing on March 22, 2021, they will be guaranteed a maiden appearance in Afcon.

For Kenya, they must win their last two games to stand any chance of gracing the tournament since their debut in 1972.