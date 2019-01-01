Chukwueze makes cameo as Toko Ekambi's goal secures Villarreal win against Espanyol

The Nigeria international was introduced late on in Sunday's league fixture but the Yellow Submarine were able to secure maximum points in Catalonia

Samuel Chukwueze made a nine-minute cameo appearance as 's Karl Toko Ekambi scored the winning goal in 's 1-0 win over .

Toko Ekambi's 17th-minute effort was the difference at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday as Villarreal bagged their fourth win of the season.

The strike was the Cameroon forward's third goal of the season as Javi Calleja's side returned to winning ways after their 2-1 loss to Osasuna before the international break.

#EspanyolVillarreal | 0-1 🚨 FULL-TIME | Toko Ekambi's first-half goal sees #Villarreal leave the RCDE Stadium with three points. Get in there! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fz2iFGBZHZ — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) October 20, 2019

Toko Ekambi was later replaced by Chukwueze in the 81st minute while his compatriot Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who is on a season-long loan from , played from start to finish.

The win moved Villarreal to sixth in La Liga table and they host Deportivo for their next match on Friday.