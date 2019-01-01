Chukwueze and Zambo Anguissa star as Villarreal see off Getafe

The Nigeria and Cameroon internationals helped the Yellow Submarine bag a crucial home win in Saturday's league outing

Samuel Chukwueze and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa were impressive as pipped to a 1-0 win in Saturday's encounter.

Although he did not manage any shot on target, Chuwkueze completed the most dribbles (five) for Javier Calleja's side while Zambo Anguissa won the most aerial balls (eight) for Villarreal and also made the most touches (79) at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Moi Gomez's 52nd-minute effort separated both teams as Villarreal secured their third straight win in all competitions and second in the Spanish top-flight.

Chukwueze was in action for 80 minutes before 's Karl Toko Ekambi replaced him while Zambo Anguissa was on from start to finish.

Villarreal moved to ninth in the league standings after gathering 25 points after 18 matches. Their next La Liga fixture is a trip to on Sunday.