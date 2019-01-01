Chuba Akpom scores four goals as PAOK maul Fortuna Sittard

The Anglo-Nigerian was in a brilliant form to help the double-headed eagle of the North demolish Sjors Ultee’s men

Chuba Akpom scored four goals as thumped Dutch side Fortuna Sittard 5-1 in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.

The 23-year-old ignited the surge of goals with his fifth-minute effort minute before Dimitrios Pelkas doubled the lead four minutes later.

The former forward then scored his second in the encounter in the 18th minute to give his side a comfortable lead.

In the 41st minute, Vitalie Damascan reduced the deficit but moments before the half-time break, Akpom found the back of the net again to register his third goal in the tie.

The Anglo-Nigerian completed his quadruple in the 51st minute to help the double-headed hagle of the North ease past Sjors Ultee’s men.

Akpom, who scored six league goals for the Greek champions last season, will be expected to replicate his pre-season performances for PAOK when the 2019/20 season starts.