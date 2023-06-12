Can Christopher Nkunku be the ‘solution’ to Chelsea’s No.9 problem? French forward makes striking vow ahead of proposed £52m transfer

Christopher Nkunku intends to be a “solution” not a “problem” next season, with it possible that he will be asked to become Chelsea’s new No.9.

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international is said to have a £52 million ($65m) deal in place that will take him to Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window. If that move is pushed through, then the 25-year-old will bid farewell to RB Leipzig after registering 58 goals and 21 assists for the Bundesliga outfit across the last two seasons. He is considered to be more of a deep-lying forward than an out-and-out striker, but Nkunku says he would be happy to lead the line for club or country if asked to do so.

WHAT THEY SAID: Nkunku told reporters while on Euro 2024 qualification duty when asked about his future and if he could become the answer to central striking issues at Chelsea: “I am focused on this gathering with Les Bleus. Everything that happens after, we will have time to think. I play where the coach decides. I don’t want to be a problem but a solution. But I can be in front, in support or on the sides. I have this ability to adapt - I like to be free.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are yet to officially announce that Nkunku will be joining their ranks this summer, but current Blues star Wesley Fofana is hoping to have an international team-mate alongside him next season. The French defender has said of the transfer talk: “If it happens, I’m very happy. He has enormous qualities. It would be pure happiness to have him with us.”

WHAT NEXT? There promises to be plenty of change at Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, with the club back in the market for new additions despite splashing out £600m ($755m) across the last two windows, while Mauricio Pochettino is preparing to take in his first season as Blues boss.