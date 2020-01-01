Christian Atsu’s Newcastle United comeback in 2-2 draw with Everton

The Ghana international made another rear start as the Magpies came from behind to earn a point on Merseyside

Christian Atsu made his eighth Premier League start of the season as staged a comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 at in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

It was his second start in three games, but was taken off in the 62nd minute for Emil Krafth.

The Toffees had taken a 2-0 lead with goals in either half from Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and just when it seemed it was game over, the Magpies pulled back with a dying minute brace from Florian Lejeune.

Atsu's time on the pitch saw him involved in 22 touches, five accurate passes (71.4%), as well as winning three of six ground duels, one interception and two tackles.

The 27-year old will be hoping to be involved in the action again when Steve Bruce's men host Oxford United in the fourth round of the on Saturday.