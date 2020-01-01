Choupo-Moting hails Bayern Munich’s ‘top performance’ against Atletico Madrid

The Cameroon international has reacted to the Bavarians’ impressive start in the European competition

Eric Choupo-Moting has praised after securing a 4-0 victory over in Wednesday’s game.

Kingsley Coman’s brace and strikes from Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka ensured the Bavarians got off to a flying start in the tournament.

Choupo-Moting teamed up with the Champions League and winners this summer after leaving French giants .

More teams

The forward starred for PSG during his two-year stay at the club, inspiring them to the final of the top European competition last season.

The international made his debut for Bayern in the competition, replacing Robert Lewandowski with seven minutes left to play and gave a good account of himself.

The 31-year-old has taken to the social media to shower encomium on the fine displays delivered by his side at Allianz Arena.

“Top performance from the team and top start to the Champions League,” Choupo-Moting posted on Instagram.

Choupo-Moting has now made three appearances for Bayern after his man of the match showings on his debut against Duren in a DFB Pokal game and his display against Arminia Bielefeld.

The centre-forward bagged a brace against Duren to help his new clubs claim a comfortable victory at the Allianz Arena.

Choupo-Moting will hope to get more minutes under his belt when Bayern slug it out with in their next outing in the tournament on October 27.

The centre-forward had starred for Hamburger SV, 05 and 04 before moving to to join in the summer of 2017.

Choupo-Moting left Stoke in 2018 to team up with the Parisians following the Potters’ relegation from the Premier League.

The 31-year-old forward is currently the captain of Cameroon, having been in the national team since 2010 and now has more than 50 appearances for the Indomitable Lions.

Article continues below

The forward will be expected to play a key role for Cameroon in their qualifying campaign.