Chong eager for more Man Utd chances after being given a taste by Mourinho

The highly-rated teenage forward was involved in the Red Devils squad for a Champions League clash with Juventus and is hoping for further call-ups

Tahith Chong is eager to earn more first-team opportunities at Manchester United, with the teenage forward considered to be a hot prospect for the future.

The Dutch starlet is only 19 years of age, but big things are expected of him.

Jose Mourinho has offered him senior experience this year, with Chong forming part of United’s pre-season plans in America.

He was then drafted back into the fold for a Champions League clash with Juventus at Old Trafford on October 23, although he did not make it off the bench.

Having been given a taste of the big time, Chong wants more of it, telling MUTV of his promotion for a meeting with the Bianconeri: “It was amazing.

“I think words cannot describe it sometimes. It was just an amazing experience for me as well.

“I trained the day before but wasn’t too sure and then, obviously, I got the call so I rang my family and they were just happy as well. It was a proud moment for them as well after all the years I’ve worked, even in Holland and stuff like that.

“In pre-season, you’re playing friendlies but a Champions League game is completely different preparation. It’s still similar but a bit different because of how big the game is. So it was a different experience for me and a good one as well.”

Chong added: “It was just a case of doing everything what the first team were doing and it’s great to have them around you, talking to you before the game and seeing how they prepare.

“I think that’s just experience for me. Going up there just makes me want to work harder, whether that’s in the Under-23s or Under-19s, to go harder for the team I’m playing in. That just makes me want more.

“It’s not only for me but all the younger boys as well. Maybe they can see me go to the bench and see what United is all about – bringing youth through. It’s amazing to see.”

Chong is also looking to further his international career during the 2018-19 campaign, having been drafted in the Netherlands U21 squad for the first time in November.

“Obviously it was an honour, to be honest, to be called up for the national team and make that step up to the Under-21s,” he said.

“It was a proud moment for me and my family again.

“It was a big game against Germany and a hard one as they have qualified for the Euros coming up but Holland haven't. So we went up with a younger group, while they had a full team [Germany won 3-0 in the friendly last month]. So it was hard but a learning experience for us once again.

“It’s good to see Holland getting back to where we are, especially with younger boys involved. Hopefully, we can get back to where we belong after missing the big tournaments recently, and continue playing well.”