China-based winger Acheampong believes in Akonnor's Ghana Afcon-winning capacity

The Tianjin Teda attacker shares his thoughts on the Black Stars' search for a fifth continental title

China-based Ghana midfielder Frank Acheampong has stated Black Stars coach CK Akonnor will have to remain true to himself to lead the team to glory.

The former Wolfsburg captain has been tasked to guide Ghana to a fifth Africa Cup of Nations title and help the team earn a return to the World Cup.

He assumed duty in January last year following the exit of James Kwasi Appiah.

“I think he’s very aware of the opportunity he’s been given and as a coach, any big opportunity you get, you have to make good use of it," Tianjin Teda attacker Acheampong, who was last called up for international duty in 2018, told Citi Sports.

“I think he’s going to do well. He just has to remain true to himself and he will succeed.

“For me, any time he chooses me, I’m ready to come and wear the nation’s colours and fight for my country."

Akonnor has endured a mixed bag of results as Ghana coach so far.

In his first game at the helm of affairs, the Black Stars succumbed to a 3-0 loss to Mali in a friendly fixture last October. Few days later, the four-time African champions bounced back with a big 5-1 win over Asian champions and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar in a second friendly.

Ghana returned to action in November with a 2-0 home victory over Sudan in the Afcon qualifiers but suffered a 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture away from home.

Currently top of Group C in the qualifiers, the Stars are set to take on South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe next month to wrap up the qualifiers.

In Cameroon next year, Ghana will be chasing their first continental title in 40 years should they make it to the championship.

"It’s not about me. It’s about us," Akonnor said of Ghana's Afcon ambitions last year.

"Over 30 years we’ve not won Afcon. I don’t want to be just another coach who comes in to manage Ghana and goes and then it’s the same story.

"I want us to work and make an impact, be relevant.”

Ghana are also looking to make a return to the World Cup next year, having missed out on the last edition in Russia.

They qualified for three straight tournaments between 2006 and 2014.