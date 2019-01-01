Chievo complete Assane Diousse loan move from Saint-Etienne
Chievo
Two years after leaving Empoli to join the French top-flight side,
The 21-year-old rarely featured for the Greens this season, managing 213 minutes of action in seven Ligue 1 appearances.
And his signing comes as a boost for Chievo who are rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table with just eight points from 21 matches.
"A.C. Chievo Verona announce that midfielder Assane
‼️✍️ Ufficiale: Assane #Dioussé è un nuovo giocatore dell' @ACChievoVerona ! #BienvenueAssane— A.C. ChievoVerona (@ACChievoVerona) January 29, 2019
📋 Il comunicato ufficiale 👉 https://t.co/K6AGAxkodZ pic.twitter.com/3HtWfEpWIE