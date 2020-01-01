'Chiellini is mad because I headbutted him' - Melo takes aim at Juve star once again

The former Inter midfielder previously said that the defender “p*ssed himself with fear" when ever they met up

Felipe Melo has once again hit out at Georgio Chiellini following the star's criticism in his new book.

The Italian hit out at Melo and Mario Balotelli in his biography, saying that former midfielder was the "worst of the worst" while calling him a "rotten apple" and "disrespectful".

In turn, Melo replied stating that Chiellini “p*ssed himself with fear” whenever the two met up.

Balotelli, who Chiellini called a "negative person", has since buried the hatchet with his former Italy team-mate after the two talked out the issue on Italian TV.

But Melo is in no rush to end his dispute with the Juventus star as he revealed the root of their problem with each other is a headbutt many years ago.

“He just has a problem with me because I headbutted him when we were playing against Siena,” Melo said on Instagram live.

“I haven’t spoken to him since and he wrote this book. I said what I needed to say. A thousand things happened at Juve and I could write a thousand books about it, far more important stuff than this.

“Chiellini never apologised to me, but that’s fine, as long as he takes responsibility for what he said. He just stirred up this controversy to sell his book.

“He should’ve followed the example set by the great Javier Zanetti, vice-president of Inter, who never even spoke about Juve in his book. Besides which, this is really not the time to be publishing a book, when people are dying.”

Melo also opened up on his move to Inter from , revealing that it was a dream to join the Italian side despite previously representing Juventus and in .

“Inter had been my dream since childhood," he said. "I made history at Galatasaray and it was really too comfortable for me to remain there, because I was an idol for those fans.

Article continues below

"I’d just signed a new three-year contract, but went to Inter and took a 50 per cent pay cut, a decision made with the heart.

“Jose Mourinho and others had already tried to get me to Inter when I was at Fiorentina, but unfortunately I went to Juve.

"I never spoke badly about Juve, but walking out at San Siro in the Milan derby wearing the Inter jersey was the ultimate thrill for me. We won 1-0.”