Chidi Osuchukwu: Khimki sign Nigerian and Rukh Brest midfielder

The former Nigeria U20 star has become the latest addition by the Red and Blacks after his successful spell at Yunost Stadium

Khimki have announced the signing of Chidi Osuchukwu from Belarusian Premier League side Rukh Brest.

The 27-year-old joined the Red and Blacks for an undisclosed fee after successful medicals with the newly promoted Russian Premier League club.

Osuchukwu will link up with international Brian Idowu and forward Mohamed Konate.

The central-midfielder joined the Yunost Stadium outfit in January and made 11 appearances for the club during his short spell.

Osuchukwu is delighted with the support he received during his time with Rukh Brest and appreciated the club as he continues with his development at Khimki.

“I can say that it was a very good time for me. I like how I spent these six months at Rukh,” Osuchukwu told Rukh Brest website.

“It was very comfortable here and I felt love and support. I am sad that I am leaving Rukh. I will remember all the good moments that I had here.

“You know, every player always wants to get stronger. I think it's time for me to take a step forward. I want to thank everyone here for their love and support, both fans and players. This team will forever remain in my heart. RUKH has become my home.”

The 27-year-old midfielder started his career in Nigeria with Gateway before teaming up with Dolphins in 2012.

Osuchukwu moved to in 2013 to begin his European career, joining Braga, where he spent four years.

The midfielder then signed for Dinamo Brest in 2017 and made 40 league appearances for the club, scoring five goals during his two-year stay before he teamed up with Rukh Brest.

Osuchukwu was a member of the Flying Eagles team to the 2013 U20 World Cup and will hope to feature regularly for Khimki to boost his Super Eagles selection chances.