Chennaiyin FC's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Bozidar Bandovic will start his stint as Chennaiyin manager with a clash Hyderabad FC...

Chennaiyin will start the 2021-22 Indian Super League with an away game against Hyderabad FC on November 23 at the Atheltic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The Super Machans did not have the best of seasons last time as they finished eighth on the points table with 20 points from 20 matches. This time with a new coach, they will hope to challenge for the title.

The two-time ISL winners begin their campiagn with a tie against Hyderabad followed by NorthEast United and East Bengal in their second and third matches respectively.

When do Chennaiyin FC face Kerala Blasters in 2021-22?

The Super Machans face rivals Kerala Blasters on December 22 in a home tie at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Last season, the two teams met each other twice and both matches ended in ties (0-0 and 1-1).

When do Chennaiyin FC meet Bengaluru FC in 2021-22?

Chennaiyin take on old foes Bengaluru FC on December 30 in a home tie at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Last season, the two teams met each other twice. The Blues won the first tie 1-0 and the second phase match ended in a goalless draw.

Chennaiyin FC's Indian Super League first phase fixtures 2021-22: