Chennai City FC set to play continental games from Ahmedabad next season

The TranStadia in the Ahmedabad could host the continental games of the I-League champions...

champions Chennai City are all set to play their continental matches from the city of Ahmedabad, Goal understands.

Chennai City currently play their I-League games from the city of Coimbatore but need to play their continental games, which they qualified for as a result of winning the I-League last season, from an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) approved stadium.

The Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Coimbatore does not have all the facilities required to get an approval from the AFC.

The club are currently in advanced talks with the management of the TranStadia in Ahmedabad which meets all the requirement criteria of the AFC and has hosted matches. Last season, (ISL) side played their home games in the AFC Cup from TranStadia.

However, it is also known that Chennai City have proposed two venues to the AFC provisionally with the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai being the second stadium. But the propects of the I-League champs playing their continental games from Chennai is slim, given the exorbitant monetary demands from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) which owns the venue.

It was also one of the factors behind the Chennaiyin FC's decision to play their AFC Cup games from Ahmedabad as well last season.

"We are looking to play our home games in the AFC competitions from Ahmedabad. But we have also proposed Chennai as an alternative venue. It will be one of these two venues," Chennai City owner Rohit Ramesh told Goal.

Chennai City have qualified for the preliminary qualifiers of the 2020 AFC . If they fail to make it to the group stages, the team will drop down to the group stages of the AFC Cup.

It is worth noting that no Indian team has reached the group stages of the in its current format.