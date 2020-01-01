Chennai City to resume AFC Cup campaign on October 23 against TC Sports Club

Chennai City will play their AFC Cup matches at a centralised venue...

Chennai City is set to rekindle their campaign on October 23 against TC Sports Club, Maldives in a centralised venue which is yet to be decided by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Goal has learnt.

Their next two matches are against Basundhara Kings of Bangladesh on October 26 and 29 respectively.

After a two-day break, they will again take the pitch to lock horns against Maziya Sports & Recreation of Maldives. In their final group game on November 4, they will be facing TC Sports Club once again.

The teams in Group E, Basundhara Kings, TC Sports, and Maziya apart from Chennai City played just one game each in the Group Stage before the Coronavirus pandemic brought the footballing world to a standstill.

While the Bangladeshi champions defeated Maldives' TC Sports 5-1 at home, Chennai played out a 2-2 draw against Maziya at home.

The final of the tournament will be played on December 12. AFC has shortlisted three countries from the West Zone as their preferred destinations for the final but the decision will be taken only after evaluating the Covid-19 situation in those countries.