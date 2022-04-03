Chelsea boss Tuchel on shock Brentford loss: Why should I make a drama out of it?

Thomas Tuchel says he will not "make a drama" out of Chelsea's shock loss to Brentford, choosing instead to see their 4-1 defeat as a blip after putting together far stronger results over the course of the season.

The Blues seized the lead at Stamford Bridge through Antonio Rudiger's stunner of a finish, only to collapse in dramatic circumstances against the Bees, who ran rampant to secure one of the biggest upsets of the season.

But speaking afterwards, Tuchel refused to get particularly hot under the collar about his side's defeat, instead chosing to focus on the fact that his side have shown they are more than capable of victory elsewhere.

What has been said?

"After so many wins and so many good results I refuse to make a drama out of it, because why should we?" Tuchel stated after the full-time whistle. "Brentford made a lot of the 10 minutes we gave them.

"After the third goal we had a disallowed goal, we had a pressing situation against the goalkeeper, a big, big chance for Havertz, we missed three of them and a feeling that 'this is not our day'. There are some reasons we can put on us and we will analyse.

"Once we had [the opener] we stopped defending and gave three goals away in 10 minutes. It was very untypical and killed the game for us."

Tuchel rubbishes Madrid distraction talk

Chelsea leave the Premier League for European duties this coming week, as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. But despite the pressures that lie ahead, Tuchel is refusing to accept the idea that his side were preoccupied.

"Were we distracted by the Real Madrid game? Absolutely not," he added. "We selected the team that we thought was the best team, not one per cent on Real Madrid.

"It's more difficult for us than for them to play as an underdog and be well prepared for this match. We were also well prepared, but we were prepared in one and a half training sessions. I didn't see the distraction there."

