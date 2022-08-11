Chelsea transfer bids for Fofana confirmed but Blues still 'nowhere near' Leicester's asking price

The Foxes are desperate to keep hold of their star defender

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Leicester City have received two offers from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana, both of which were "nowhere near" the club's valuation of the defender. Fofana has established himself as one of the most promising defenders in Europe since joining Leicester from Saint-Etienne back in October 2020.

This summer, he has been attracting serious attention from Chelsea, who are looking to strengthen their backline following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The player seemed to hint that he was keen on the move earlier this month, removing any mention of Leicester from his social media bios and also posting a cryptic Instagram story.

Rodgers confirms Fofana bids

Speaking before Leicester's Premier League meeting with Arsenal on Saturday, Rodgers confirmed that Chelsea had submitted a pair of offers for Fofana.

"There was two, but nowhere near what the club would consider. We’re not looking to sell. Naturally if there’s interest from other clubs, that is looked at by the club. He’s a top young defender and there are not too many around his age," he said.

Rodgers was also quizzed on whether speculation linking Fofana with a move away was affecting the rest of the squad.

He added: "It can affect the whole group if you don’t manage it. You have to keep your eye on the ball. But everyone is focused on doing their best in games for Leicester City. For Wesley himself, we communicate openly with him.

"Another year for him [at Leicester] at least would be really important for his development. Wesley is quite calm on the situation. He is aware of the interest. He’s just getting on with his work."

Will Chelsea sign Fofana this summer?

Leicester are under little pressure to sell Fofana as he penned fresh terms until summer 2027 back in March.

Saying that, should Fofana actively agitate for a move away from the King Power Stadium, the Foxes may be tempted to cash in to fund their own summer rebuild.

Leicester are the only team in Europe's major five leagues not to make a signing this transfer window, with Rodgers recently admitting that players would need to be sold before they invested in the squad.

Chelsea have already signed two defenders this summer in Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly, while Cesar Azpilicueta also ended speculation linking him with Barcelona by signing a new contract last week.