Chelsea striker Giroud set for AC Milan move, Maldini confirms

AC Milan technical director Paulo Maldini has confirmed Olivier Giroud will complete a move to the club on Thursday.

The Serie A side reached an agreement with Chelsea over a €2 million deal for the French striker last week.

The 34-year-old will travel to Milan to undergo a medical and will be confirmed as the San Siro side's latest signing.

“Yes, [Giroud] should arrive tomorrow," Maldini told DAZN.

"Olivier is a champion and a fresh winner of the Champions League.

"He is a very reliable player, what we were looking for since we need experienced players like him. We are the youngest team in Serie A."

Milan could sign another striker

The club's summer investment in attack might not end with Giroud's arrival.

Milan are looking to add a young striker to the squad before the transfer window ends, Rossoneri legend Maldini said.

"A young striker could also arrive," he added.

"The idea is to lay the foundations for the team and then perhaps wait for the final phase of the transfer market."

Will Kessie stay?

Franck Kessie's future at Milan has been the subject of speculation, too.

The midfielder has been linked to city rivals Inter as well as Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham.

Kessie has entered the last year of his contract, but Maldini says the Rossoneri hope to keep him for years to come.

"He will be part of the future of Milan, we are working on his renewal," he said.

