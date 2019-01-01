Chelsea send centre-backs Miazga & Clarke-Salter out on loan as Birmingham & Reading swoop

The defenders will drop to the Championship, with the USMNT man returning to the Royals for a second spell and Clarke-Salter off to St Andrew's

centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter has joined Birmingham on a season-long loan, while Matt Miazga has been sent back to Reading for a second spell with the Championship club.

Clarke-Salter, 21, rose through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge before graduating to the senior squad in 2016, but has only appeared in two competitive matches for the Blues since.

He has taken in loan spells at Bristol Rovers, Sunderland and Vitesse over the last three years while earning the captaincy for his country, , at Under-21 level.

Racking up 28 appearances in the Eredivisie for Vitesse last season, Clarke-Salter helped the team secure a lofty fifth-place finish before returning to Chelsea this summer.

The ' skipper has been immediately shipped out again on a temporary basis, this time at Championship club Birmingham, where he will remain until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Birmingham released the following statement on their website this morning: "Blues have signed Jake Clarke-Salter on a season-loan from Chelsea.

"The Club beat off significant competition for the England Under-21s Captain.

"Clarke-Salter spent last season on loan to Vitesse Arnhem, impressing just like fellow new Blues recruit Dan Crowley did in the Eredivisie.

"The centre-half went to watch Blues in their pre-season friendly at Bristol Rovers on Saturday and that helped seal the deal for Pep Clotet.

"Other Championship clubs were keen on his signature, but the 21-year-old decided on joining the revamped Blues.

"The terms of the loan allow Clarke-Salter to appear for Blues in both the EFL and ."

Clarke-Salter signed a contract extension with Chelsea before completing his move to St Andrew's, which ties him to the club until 2022.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Miazga will be back in the Championship, having impressed in his 18 appearances for Reading in the second half of last season.

The United States international had previously been sent to and Vitesse, where he made 72 appearances and won the KNVB Beker, but has played just two competitive games for Chelsea's first-team.

“Even as a player at the early stage of his career, Matt showed last season that he has a mature head on young shoulders and plenty to offer the squad both on and off the pitch," Reading CEO Nigel Howe told the club's website.

"I am pleased that he has been keen to return to Reading and I look forward to seeing his contribution for the Royals in the coming season.”

Chelsea have now sent three players out on loan this summer, as Ethan Ampadu joined on a temporary basis this week.

New Stamford Bridge boss Frank Lampard has been unable to bring in any new recruits during the summer window due to a transfer ban, which is set to run until next summer.

The likes of Izzy Brown, Lucas Piazon, Dujon Sterling, Lewis Baker and Trevoh Chalobah are all likely to join Clarke-Salter out on loan, but Lampard has also promoted a number of academy stars during pre-season.

Reece James, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham all look set for prominent roles at Chelsea next season, with the club looking to build on a third-place Premier League finish last term.