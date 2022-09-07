Chelsea sack manager Tuchel after disappointing start to the season

Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel after the team's disappointing start to the season, which continued with a defeat in their European opener.

Tuchel axed with immediate effect

Dinamo loss the final straw

Replacement not yet lined up

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel has paid the ultimate price for the Blues' inconsistent start to the campaign, with Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League proving to be the final straw for the Stamford Bridge board - led by new co-owner Todd Boehly.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chelsea's official statement said: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have picked up just 10 points from six Premier League games so far this season, after spending the most of any English club in the transfer market - £278.4 million ($319.9m/€323m). Tuchel has been dismissed after 20 months in the role, during which time he delivered the club's second Champions League title and UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup honours.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues have lost to Southampton, Leeds and Zagreb so far this season, as well as being held at home by Tottenham. Performance levels have been far from ideal and the decision has been taken to change head coach to address the team's alarming form.

Tuchel had a turbulent time at Chelsea despite his Champions League win...

Some are confused as to why Tuchel was backed in the summer and not given the chance to prove his worth with his new squad.

There is a whiff of deja vu in the air with the nature of the sacking of Tuchel, with Chelsea fans becoming accustomed to the chop and change style Roman Abramovich use to employ.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? As Chelsea hunt for Tuchel's replacement, there is very little time to reflect on the decision. They take on west London rivals Fulham on September 10, before their second Champions League group stage clash against Red Bull Salzburg on September 14.