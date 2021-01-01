Chelsea

'We love you but we love Chelsea even more' - Nigeria fans react to Lampard dismissal

The Blues have parted ways with the English manager on Monday, after 18 months at the helm of affairs

Football enthusiasts in Nigeria have taken to social media to react to the dismissal of Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager.

Lampard, who returned to Stamford Bridge as a manager in July 2019, was sacked on Monday due to the club's poor run of results in the Premier League.

 Although Chelsea advanced in the FA Cup on Sunday following a 3-1 win over Luton Town, the Blues are ninth in the English top-flight table with just two wins in their last eight league matches.

    Lampard’s sack did not come as a surprise to Nigerians because they believe the club's ambition is paramount even though the former club captain needed more time to succeed.

     

