Chelsea pushed to remove Three logos from shirts 'as soon as possible'

Telecommunications giant Three is keen for Chelsea to remove its logo from club shirts as soon as possible following the suspension of the parties' sponsorship deal.

Three put its partnership on hold following the freezing of owner Roman Abramovich's assets, which led the Blues to be placed under strict operating instructions.

As well as the company, car manufacturer Hyundai has also suspended its link with the Londoners.

What was said?

“We understand from discussions with Chelsea FC that there are ongoing issues with removing the Three logo from the shirts, as a result of kit supply issues and licence restrictions," a Three spokesperson signalled.

“We have requested that Chelsea reverts with a solution to this issue as soon as possible.”

The bigger picture

The reason Chelsea continue to sport Three on their chests appears to be down to pure economy.

With the club's finances severely restricted, sourcing new kit is an issue, hence the preference for keeping the current shirts.

Chelsea technical director Petr Cech recently admitted that they were feeling the pinch as a result of the sanctions.

“It’s been devastating to watch what’s happening in Ukraine and our thoughts are with the victims of the situation. I hope people will stop suffering," Cech told Sky Sports.

“When you compare (it) to what’s been happening here, it’s a difficult situation. We have many questions, we don’t have many answers but we are determined to concentrate on things we can control.

“We are going day by day to try and finish the season.”

