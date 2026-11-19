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Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged Chelsea to abandon their pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott and launch a January move for Arsenal outcast Martin Zubimendi. The former striker believes Xabi Alonso needs an established winner with world-class pedigree to instantly strengthen his engine room.

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Midfield reinforcements needed at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have been urged to rethink their January transfer strategy and target Zubimendi over Bournemouth prospect Scott. Hasselbaink believes the club require immediate experience rather than another young talent. The Bluess invested heavily during the summer window but remain light in central midfield following the departures of Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos.

Alonso is currently relying heavily on Moises Caicedo, although Romeo Lavia has recently returned to full fitness. The club attempted to sign Scott in the summer and could renew their interest given his delicate contract situation at Bournemouth. However, Arsenal and Liverpool are also tracking the highly-rated 23-year-old.

Hasselbaink demands an established midfield winner

Hasselbaink acknowledges Scott's potential but feels Alonso desperately needs a ready-made superstar. He has pointed to Zubimendi as the perfect candidate to instantly elevate the Chelsea dressing room.

"I would prefer somebody with a little bit more experience because we have so many young players in the squad," Hasselbaink told Canada Sports Betting. "I think what Xabi Alonso needs is somebody with more experience who is also a top international. They need a player who can walk into the dressing room at Cobham and the other players would think, 'Wow! We mean business here'.

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"Chelsea need to go out and sign ready-made winners with proven pedigree because Chelsea need to start winning the big prizes again. The only way to accelerate that is by bringing established players in."

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Zubimendi struggling for minutes at Arsenal

Zubimendi is yet to start a Premier League game for Arsenal this season. The Spain international has faced intense competition following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle.

"If they can go out and get Martin Zubimendi from Arsenal, then they should absolutely go and get him in January," Hasselbaink added. "He’s not playing at the moment at Arsenal, but he will make Chelsea stronger. He’s a European and World champion, a title winner. He oozes class and composure, and Alonso knows him from his time at Real Sociedad. Go and get him now."

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Alonso must evaluate his January options

Atletico Madrid have already registered their interest in Zubimendi ahead of the upcoming transfer window. However, the former Real Sociedad star is currently determined to stay and fight for his place at Arsenal.

Chelsea must now decide whether to test the waters with a formal bid or continue their pursuit of younger targets like Scott. Alonso will need to carefully balance his long-term project with the immediate demand for results.